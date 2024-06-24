Majhi holds roadshows in home district Keonjhar

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday held a roadshow in Ghatagaon during his maiden visit to home district Keonjhar, after taking oath as the Chief Minister. He reached Ghatagaon High School helipad around 10.30 am and was accorded a rousing welcome by the locals.

Majhi led the roadshow from the helipad to Maa Tarini temple, where he offered prayers. Locals and BJP supporters queued up on both sides of the road and watched the procession, which made its way through the streets amid chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’. The Chief Minister also announced another grant of Rs 50 crore for development of Maa Tarini temple.

“After visiting the temple, I realised that Rs 50 crore is not enough for its comprehensive development. Therefore, I announced another Rs 50 crore grant for the temple,” he told reporters. Majhi said his government will approach the Central government for a national tourism site tag for the temple.

“I sought the blessings of Maa Tarini to work for the development of Keonjhar and Odisha in the next five years. With the blessings of the goddess, I will build a new Odisha in five years,” he said. After the roadshow, the Chief Minister paid floral tribute to Bhimsen Rout, a leader who played a major role in the development of Ghatagaon. Majhi then led a roadshow from Baladevjew temple in Keonjhar town.

After spending the night at Keonjhar, he is expected to visit his native village Raikala on Monday and address a gathering at Jhumpura. He would also hold a roadshow there. The Chief Minister is scheduled to return to Bhubaneswar on Monday evening. Majhi represented the Keonjhar Assembly constituency thrice during 2000-2004, 2004-2009 and 2019-2024. He won the seat in the 2024 General Elections.