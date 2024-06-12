  • Menu
Majhi meets Naveen, seeks blessings

Majhi meets Naveen, seeks blessings
Highlights

Hours before the BJP government takes the oath of office, Odisha’s chief minister-designate Mohan Charan Majhi met former chief minister Naveen Patnaik here on Wednesday and invited him to the swearing-in ceremony.

Bhubaneswar: Hours before the BJP government takes the oath of office, Odisha’s chief minister-designate Mohan Charan Majhi met former chief minister Naveen Patnaik here on Wednesday and invited him to the swearing-in ceremony.

Majhi drove to Naveen Niwas, Patnaik’s residence, where he formally extended the invitation.

“I came to Naveen Niwas and invited former chief minister Naveen Patnaik to attend the swearing-in ceremony, which will also be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I also requested Patnaik to bless the newly formed BJP government in the State,” Majhi told reporters outside Naveen Niwas.

Majhi said Patnaik assured him he would attend the ceremony.

On Tuesday, a five-member BJP delegation, led by its State president Manmohan Samal, also visited Naveen Niwas to invite Patnaik to the swearing-in ceremony.

