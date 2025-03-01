Majhi sets target to achieve 85 pc expenditure

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has set a target of spending 85 per cent of the budget estimates for 2024-25 fiscal against an expenditure of 81 per cent achieved in 2023-24, an official statement said. Majhi, who also holds the Finance portfolio, set this target while reviewing the expenditure of different departments on Thursday.

Though the expenditure was affected due to the elections, government transition and budget presentation in September, Majhi said spending was apparently satisfactory. “To meet the target, Majhi advised ministers to approve expenditure proposals and clear pending payments under welfare schemes”, the statement issued by the CMO said.

Stating that Odisha’s 6.1 per cent allocation of its Gross Domestic Product (GSDP) to capital expenditure is the highest in the country, the Chief Minister said programme expenditure and capital expenditure were crucial for the overall growth. The statement said the expenditure was good in the departments of Agriculture, Fisheries and Animal Resources, Health, Water Resources, Works, Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities department, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department and Cooperatives department.