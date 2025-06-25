Majithia’s arrest a bold step against Punjab’s drug menace: AAP

New Delhi: The arrest of former Punjab minister and senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Wednesday has sparked strong reactions from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers in the state, who termed the move a major step in the government’s ongoing war against drugs.

Reacting to the arrest, Punjab’s Minister for Rural Development and Panchayats, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, told IANS, “AAP, our national convener Arvind Kejriwal, and CM Bhagwant Mann had promised the people of Punjab in 2022 that we would eradicate the drug menace. This arrest is a step in that direction. Our fight against drugs is not influenced by political affiliations — whether someone belongs to any party or holds any position, they will not be spared if found guilty.”

Dhaliwal pointed out that the peak of the drug crisis in Punjab was during 2007-2017, when the state was ruled by the SAD-BJP alliance.

“In November 2013, when Jagdish Bhola was arrested, he named Majithia, yet Badal Saheb remained silent. This silence spoke volumes,” he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, Punjab’s Minister of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Lal Chand Kataruchakk, called the arrest “historic”.

“Punjab is a holy land, and those who have poisoned it with drugs will face consequences. CM Bhagwant Mann has demonstrated strong political will by arresting Majithia,” he said.

Kataruchakk also questioned the previous Congress-led government’s inaction. “Everyone in Punjab knows that Majithia is already facing NDPS charges. Why did Congress do nothing? What was their relationship with him?" he asked.

Calling it a “bold step” by CM Mann, the minister said families shattered by drug abuse have welcomed the move.

“If Majithia is innocent, the courts will decide. But retired DSP Jagdish Bhola had clearly said years ago that Majithia was their leader. That statement cannot be ignored,” he said.

Majithia's arrest marks a significant moment in Punjab’s anti-drug campaign, signalling that the CM Mann-led government is willing to act decisively against anyone, irrespective of political affiliations.