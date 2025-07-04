Major Arms Haul in Manipur: 203 Weapons Recovered

Manipur: In a significant breakthrough, security forces have recovered 203 weapons, including rifles and pistols, during ongoing operations in Manipur. Alongside the firearms, a cache of IEDs, grenades, and other explosive materials was also seized.

Officials called it a major step in curbing violence and restoring peace in the region, which has witnessed ethnic unrest in recent months. The recovered arms are believed to have been used in recent clashes and illegal activities. Search operations continue.