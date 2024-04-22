Major Fire Engulfs Ghazipur Landfill Site In East Delhi

A significant fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site located in east Delhi on Sunday evening, as confirmed by officials. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a report of the fire at 5:22 pm and immediately dispatched two fire tenders to the location. Efforts are presently underway to contain and extinguish the blaze.

According to a DFS official that they received notification of the fire at 5:22 pm. Two fire tenders were dispatched, and we are currently working to extinguish the flames. Local law enforcement has been informed.

In addition to the fire tenders, excavators from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have been mobilized to aid in controlling the fire. The incident has drawn criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which alleges that despite promises from the Aam Aadmi Party government to clear the Ghazipur landfill site by December 31 of the previous year, this commitment has not been fulfilled.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor expressed concern over the smoke from the landfill fire affecting residents and businesses in the area. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Singh, who witnessed the fire, took to social media to highlight what he perceives as a failure in waste management policies and practices.

The Ghazipur landfill has long been an environmental issue, with its height reaching 65 meters by 2019, just eight meters shy of the iconic Qutub Minar. Previous incidents, such as a collapse in 2017 resulting in two fatalities, have emphasized the dangers associated with the landfill.

In 2022 alone, three fire incidents were recorded at the Ghazipur landfill, with one in March requiring over 50 hours to extinguish. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had previously pledged to address the landfill problem by December 31 of the previous year, ahead of the 2022 MCD elections. However, rather than diminishing, garbage accumulation at the site has continued.