Make environment protection a people's movement: Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said that the environment protection should be made a people's movement when India is celebrating its 75th year of Independence.

After planting a fruit tree in Bharat-ASEAN Maitri Park at Tughlak Road here, he said that India has been leading the world in the fight against climate change and to provide a sustainable climate to the humanity.



"Indians are connected to the nature since time immemorial and their reverence towards the nature is the foundation of our commitment to protection of the environment", Birla said.



Union Minister Arjun Munda and Minister of State General V.K. Singh, Judges of the Supreme Court, Members of Parliament, Secretary-General, Lok Sabha and other eminent personalities also planted trees on this occasion.



Lok Sabha MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Member of Parliament conducted the programme.



Bharat-ASEAN Maitri Park at Tughlak Road was inaugurated by former External Affairs Minister, the late Sushma Swaraj in 2018, a day ahead of the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit held in Delhi that year. The then ASEAN Secretary General Le Luong Minh also attended the event.



ASEAN comprises Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Myanmar (Burma), Cambodia, Laos and Brunei.

