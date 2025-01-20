Make Odisha dowry-free: Pravati

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida emphasised the need for grass-roots-level discussions and debates, under the supervision of deputy collectors, to make Odisha a dowry-free State. Addressing the Deputy District Collector Conference on the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, Parida expressed regret that even after 60 years since the enactment of the Dowry Prohibition Act, dowry practices persist in society. The conference was organised by Women and Child Development department. Describing dowry as a “social disease,” Parida called for its eradication in the State. The Deputy Chief Minister highlighted that it is the responsibility of the administrative officers to effectively implement laws designed to protect citizens. She said the role of deputy collectors is crucial in strictly enforcing the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961 and ensuring its provisions are

not misused. In Odisha, deputy collectors and sub-divisional magistrates have been designated as Dowry Prohibition Officers. Under the Act, these officers are empowered to take preventive measures, conduct investigations and collect evidence in dowry-related cases.

Parida pointed out that the success of any law depends on its proper and timely implementation coupled with widespread public awareness. She urged the deputy collectors to use social media platforms to raise awareness about dowry laws. Deputy collectors from 30 districts participated in the event.