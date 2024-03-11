Making efforts to make state debt-free: Punjab CM

Patiala : Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said that the government has been making efforts to make the state a debt-free, progressive and prosperous one. Addressing a gathering during Sarkar Vyapaar Milni here, the Chief Minister said Punjab has inherited a debt due to misdeeds of the previous governments.

However, he said that his government would make all-out efforts to bail out the state from the crisis for which concerted efforts are being made.

CM Mann said the budget of two years reflected good things unfolding in the state in terms of enhanced revenue collection, adding this tempo will continue in coming days as well. The Chief Minister said Punjab is witnessing these type of functions for the first time.

He said that earlier, only political mudslinging was done at events, but now, celebration of happiness is being made in such functions. Mann said for the first time, traders have become an integral part in the decision-making to put the state on the path of high trajectory.

The Chief Minister said that new schools and hospitals are coming up today while free power is given to 90 per cent households, and jobs have been given to more than 43,000 people due to "the good intentions of the government".

He said this was lacking during the earlier regimes due to which the state has lagged behind in the progress. Mann said now the state government is exposing the ugly face of the previous regimes. The Chief Minister said these leaders are opportunists who switch sides just because of their vested interests.