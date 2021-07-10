Malabar Gold & Diamonds embarks on a hiring spree

Kozhikode: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one of the largest gold and diamond retail chains in the country, announced hiring for more than 5,000 staff, both across its retail operations in India and enabling functions at the brand headquarters and regional offices. This is in line with the brand's efforts to further boost its retail presence across the country in the current financial year. At a time when the Covid-19 pandemic and associated recession has affected hiring massively, this move by Malabar Gold and Diamonds aims to create fresh opportunities for job seekers across the country.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds caters to a global audience using multiple retail formats - high streets, reputed malls, department stores and travel retail - supported by a team consisting of 14 nationalities, and are proficient in 50+ different languages. The current vacancies are in retail jewellery sales, store operations and accountants across India. Half of these openings are set aside for deserving female candidates. Additionally, internships and traineeships are also being offered for fresh B.Tech/MBA entrants to learn jewellery retail sales and operations. Recruitment is also underway for positions in design and development, digital marketing and other wings. Most of these roles are based out of the company's global headquarters in Kozhikode and regional offices in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Kolkata.

"This recruitment drive is in line with our vision to become the leading responsible jewellery retail brand in the world in terms of both showroom count and turnover. As a responsible business, we are very mindful of our obligation to our society which has prompted us to create these 5,000 well-paid jobs additionally. Employees remain the cornerstone of our success," said Malabar Group chairman Mr MP Ahammed.

Interested candidates are required to apply for open positions via the company's online job portal www.malabargroup.com/careers/