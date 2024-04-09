  • Menu
Maldivian politician ‘disrespects’ Indian flag, apologises

New Delhi: A suspended minister of the Maldives has apologised after her social media post against Opposition MDP, which had a symbol resembling Ashok Chakra, sparked a row.

"I would like to address a recent social media post of mine that has garnered attention and criticism. I extend my sincerest apologies for any confusion or offense caused by the content of my recent post," Mariyam Shiuna, who belongs to the same party as President of the Maldives.

