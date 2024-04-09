Live
- NMR spectrometer in SRM-AP enhances research capabilities
- Civil Supplies Dept to procure over 75 lakh MT paddy
- Sridatta Educational Institutions marks 24th anniv
- Maldivian politician ‘disrespects’ Indian flag, apologises
- Vijayawada: Engg students patted for achievement in sports
- SC seeks Centre’s stand on sex change surgeries
- Gold rates in Delhi surges, check the rates on 09 April 2024
- Gold rates in Hyderabad surges, check the rates on 09 April 2024
- Kanyadaan not essential under Hindu Marriage Act, saptapadi is: HC
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surges, check the rates on 09 April 2024
Just In
Maldivian politician ‘disrespects’ Indian flag, apologises
Highlights
New Delhi: A suspended minister of the Maldives has apologised after her social media post against Opposition MDP, which had a symbol resembling Ashok...
New Delhi: A suspended minister of the Maldives has apologised after her social media post against Opposition MDP, which had a symbol resembling Ashok Chakra, sparked a row.
"I would like to address a recent social media post of mine that has garnered attention and criticism. I extend my sincerest apologies for any confusion or offense caused by the content of my recent post," Mariyam Shiuna, who belongs to the same party as President of the Maldives.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS