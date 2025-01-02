Mamata Banerjee Accuses Centre Of Allowing Bangladeshi Infiltration

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged that the central forces were facilitating infiltration from Bangladesh to destabilize the state. Calling it part of the Centre's "nefarious blueprint," she accused the Border Security Force (BSF), responsible for guarding the Bangladesh border, of permitting infiltration and mistreating women.

Her remarks, made during an administrative meeting, come weeks after Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that Bangladeshi infiltration was disrupting Bengal's peace. The issue has now become a key point of contention between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

“The BSF is responsible for guarding the borders, not the TMC. If there are accusations of infiltration, the Centre must take accountability," Banerjee said. She announced plans to instruct the Director General of Police (DGP) to investigate specific locations where the BSF might be allowing unauthorized crossings.

Banerjee emphasized her commitment to maintaining peace in Bengal and its neighboring country, Bangladesh. “We have no enmity with Bangladesh, but goons are being allowed to enter, commit crimes, and return across the border. The Centre and BSF are complicit in this,” she added, warning of protests if terror activities were fostered in the region.

Responding to Banerjee's allegations, Union Minister Giriraj Singh accused her of using Bangladeshi infiltration as a vote-bank strategy. Singh claimed that Bengal has become a "nursery for Bangladeshi infiltration" under Banerjee’s leadership.

“Most individuals caught are Bangladeshis with Bengal addresses. Mamata didi is enabling this for votes and turning the state into a gateway for illegal migrants, including Rohingyas,” Singh said. He also highlighted the global attention on atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, criticizing Banerjee for failing to address the issue.

Menwhile, India and Bangladesh share a 4,096-kilometer border, much of which remains porous and vulnerable to infiltration and smuggling. Investigations reveal that unfenced areas are hotspots for illegal activities, fueling the ongoing political debate over border security in Bengal. The issue is poised to dominate the electoral narrative as Assembly polls approach.