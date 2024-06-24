Live
Just In
Mamata Banerjee Opposes Exclusion from Teesta Water Talks
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the central government for excluding the state from discussions with Bangladesh about the Teesta water sharing and Farakka Treaty. She stressed the importance of the state’s involvement in these deliberations due to significant geographical, cultural, and economic connections with Bangladesh.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed strong reservations about the central government's exclusion of her state from discussions with Bangladesh regarding Teesta water sharing and the Farakka Treaty. In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Banerjee urged that no talks be held without West Bengal's involvement.
The letter followed recent bilateral talks between Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Banerjee stated that unilateral decisions on such critical water issues are neither acceptable nor desirable.
Highlighting West Bengal's longstanding cooperation with Bangladesh, Banerjee warned about the severe impact on the state's water availability, disconnection of river systems, and erosion due to the Farakka Barrage project. She emphasized the critical need for the state's inclusion in these discussions to protect the interests of its people.