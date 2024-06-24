Mamata Banerjee Opposes Exclusion from Teesta Water Talks

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed strong reservations about the central government's exclusion of her state from discussions with Bangladesh regarding Teesta water sharing and the Farakka Treaty. In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Banerjee urged that no talks be held without West Bengal's involvement.

The letter followed recent bilateral talks between Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Banerjee stated that unilateral decisions on such critical water issues are neither acceptable nor desirable.

Highlighting West Bengal's longstanding cooperation with Bangladesh, Banerjee warned about the severe impact on the state's water availability, disconnection of river systems, and erosion due to the Farakka Barrage project. She emphasized the critical need for the state's inclusion in these discussions to protect the interests of its people.