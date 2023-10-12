Mamata Banerjee will not step out of her residence during Durga Puja due to ailment

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will not step out of her residence at Kalighat during the forthcoming Durga Puja festival days because of ailments following limb injuries.

While virtually inaugurating community Durga Pujas in the city, the Chief Minister she will be stepping out of her residence only on October 27 to attend the annual carnival of Durga idol immersion.

“I am otherwise fine though I have an infection near the limb injury. I am on intravenous investigations. I am unable to walk comfortably. So doctors have advised not to step out of the house,” the Chief Minister said.

For the last one month, the Chief Minister had been operating from her residence instead of going to her office at the state secretariat of Nabanna at Mandirtala in Howrah district.

The Chief Minister received limb injuries during her recent overseas visits to Dubai and Spain to scout for investments for West Bengal.