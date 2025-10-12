Mamata Banerjee’s Remark On Durgapur Rape Case Sparks Outrage: ‘Why Was She Out At 12:30 am?’

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has come under fire for her comments regarding the Durgapur medical college gang rape case. Addressing the media on Sunday, Banerjee asked private medical colleges to restrict students, particularly women, from stepping out late at night. She questioned how the survivor, a second-year medical student, was outside the private college campus at around 12:30 am—the time reports say the assault took place.

According to the victim’s parents, however, they were informed of the incident around 9:30 pm on Friday, suggesting it happened much earlier. The parents, who travelled from Odisha’s Jaleswar, said their daughter was taken to a nearby forest area and attacked after being followed by a group of men. They alleged that her friend, who had accompanied her for dinner, fled the scene when they were pursued.

Speaking about the matter, Banerjee expressed shock over the incident but emphasized that private institutions must ensure the safety of their students, especially female students, and prevent them from going out at night. “They have to protect themselves also,” she added.

Police investigations are ongoing. Three suspects have been arrested so far in connection with the assault.