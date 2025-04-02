Mamata explains why Ram Navami should be celebrated along with Durga Puja

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, submitted that Ram Navami should be celebrated along with the state's most popular festival, Durga Puja, during autumn while asserting that Lord Ram worshipped Goddess Durga to seek her blessings to defeat 10-headed demon king Ravana.

Her remarks came amid preparations underway in the state by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to celebrate Ram Navami on April 6 on a grand scale.

Speaking to the mediapersons on Wednesday afternoon, the Chief Minister also gave the logic on why she feels that Ram Navami should be celebrated along with Durga Puja.

“We know that Lord Ram worshipped Goddess Durga during the autumn to get the blessing to kill Ravana. Our annual Durga Puja celebration is done at that point of time every year keeping in mind the worship of Goddess Durga by Lord Rama. Wasn't that Ram Navami also?” the Chief Minister questioned.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that she is not against processions on Ram Navami in a peaceful manner.

“That is an auspicious day. West Bengal has a rich tradition of unity. We follow Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Swami Vivekananda. We respect all religions. So let everyone follow his or her religious programmes peacefully,” the Chief Minister said.

At the same time, she issued a strong note of caution that the administration will not spare anyone trying to disturb the peace in the state on the occasion of Ram Navami.

"Do not try to create riot-like situations. The people of West Bengal are against riots. We follow the lessons of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and not what the Jumla Party propagates," the Chief Minister said.

She said that some vested interests are trying to create communal tension in the state on the occasion of Ram Navami.

"They have brought about a new religious theory to divide people and thus create a riot-like situation," the West Bengal CM said.

To recall, while addressing a gathering at Red Road in central Kolkata on the occasion of Eid, the Chief Minister claimed that both the BJP and the CPI-M-led Left Front in West Bengal were equally responsible for propagating communal tension in the state.

Banerjee also said that she and her party are always there to protect the interests of religious minorities.