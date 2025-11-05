Mamata leads SIR stir in Bengal

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday took to the streets of Kolkata, spearheading a massive rally against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The Trinamool Congress, which she heads, has alleged that the revision drive amounts to a “silent, invisible rigging” orchestrated by the BJP-led central government in collusion with the Election Commission.

Launching a sharp attack on the BJP, Banerjee said, “Many unorganised sector workers are thinking whether their names will be removed. Talking in Bangla does not mean Bangladeshi, just like speaking in Hindi or Punjabi does not mean Pakistani. Whoever is talking in Bangla is branded as Bangladeshi. These idiots who have not fought the freedom fight... where was BJP at that time? That is why they don’t know that India, Bangladesh and Pakistan were part of the same land before independence.”

The Bengal CM added, “BJP is a lootera party. They have used several agencies, spread fake news and misinformation. But you will not be in power in the future.”

Banerjee, accompanied by her nephew and party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, led thousands of supporters through the heart of the city. The 3.8-km march started at the statue of BR Ambedkar on Red Road and made its way towards Jorasanko Thakur Bari, the ancestral residence of Rabindranath Tagore, where it was set to conclude.

Roads along the route were packed with TMC workers and sympathisers waving party flags, chanting slogans, and carrying bright placards condemning the SIR process.

Clad in her familiar white cotton saree and slippers, the chief minister walked at the front of the procession, pausing occasionally to greet residents who leaned out from balconies or stood by the roadside to catch a glimpse.

Addressing supporters, Abhishek Banerjee launched a sharp attack on the BJP. “The BJP must think, if we can arrange such a huge gathering in two days, what will be our turnout when we go to Delhi for our protest,” he said, adding, “We won’t bow down to the zamindars of Delhi.”

He alleged that fear surrounding the SIR process had already claimed several lives. “In the last seven days, the family members of those who died due to SIR fear are present with us in today’s rally. All seven people who have lost their lives feared their voting rights would be snatched,” he said.

Warning the BJP against voter deletions, he added, “If a single legal voter loses his name, TMC will show the power of the people of Bengal in Delhi.” He also accused the Centre of “doing drama by setting up CAA camps” and cautioned that “if you fall in their trap, you will lose everything, just like 12 lakh Hindu Bengalis lost their voting rights in Assam due to NRC.”

“Be ready for a mega protest in Delhi,” he declared, alleging that “PM Modi, as per his whims and fancies, is dictating terms to common people, be it demonetisation or asking for documents for citizenship.”