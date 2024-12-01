Man arrested for splashing liquid on Kejriwal

Live
Highlights
In a security scare, a man splashed some liquid on Arvind Kejriwal during his 'padyatra' in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Saturday, with AAP claiming that it was spirit and the "attacker" wanted to set the party supremo afire.
New Delhi: In a security scare, a man splashed some liquid on Arvind Kejriwal during his 'padyatra' in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Saturday, with AAP claiming that it was spirit and the "attacker" wanted to set the party supremo afire.
While police said water was thrown at Kejriwal during the public event that was organised without their permission, the BJP strongly refuted Chief Minister Atishi's accusation that the accused was a worker of the saffron party.
AAP lashed out at the BJP-led Centre for the incident and said this is the third "attack" on Kejriwal in the last 35 days.
