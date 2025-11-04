Man held for drugging, raping girl in Saharanpur

Saharanpur: A man has been arrested for allegedly drugging and raping a 17-year-old girl, and taking obscene photos and videos of her, an official said on Monday.

The accused, Ashu alias Fauji, was arrested onear a school in Khajurwala village, on the Muzaffarnagar-Dehradun highway.

A case was registered at Nagal police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district on October 25, after the girl’s family complained that the accused, Ashu, a resident of Unali village, had lured the minor to a roadside eatery. The family alleged that Ashu made the girl drink a cold beverage laced with intoxicants and raped her, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI. The complaint further said the accused also took obscene photos and videos and threatened to make them viral unless he was paid money.

Associates of the accused also allegedly intimidated the survivor’s family.

Based on the girl’s statement, police registered an FIR under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.In another incident, a 55-year-old man died after his e-rickshaw overturned here, police said on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday when Ramshailesh Gupta, a native of Narni village under Rasra police station of Ballia district, was travelling in an e-rickshaw.

Gupta was going towards the four-lane highway on Sunday with some of his luggage on the e-rickshaw when it suddenly went out of control and overturned near the Shadiabad turn. He suffered serious injuries in the accident.

Police took him to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.