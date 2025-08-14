Man held for impersonating cop; fake ID, ‘pistol’ seized

New Delhi: A 36-year-old man has been arrested for impersonating a Delhi Police sub-inspector for the past two years to gain respect and monetary benefits, officials said on Wednesday.

The patrolling staff of Maurya Enclave police station arrested Lakhpat Singh Negi, a resident of Rohini, from Pitampura, DCP (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said.

“The patrolling staff noticed Negi sitting inside a car in a suspicious manner. When asked, he avoided disclosing his identity and claimed that he was a sub-inspector posted at the cyber police station in Dwarka,” the DCP said.

Due to doubts about his credentials, Negi was taken to the police station for verification. When asked to produce his Delhi Police identity card, he made excuses. He also gave misleading details when queried about his PIS number, the DCP said.

A search of his vehicle led to the recovery of four fake Delhi Police identity cards bearing his photograph and the name Lakhpat Singh, a police uniform with a name plate, three mobile phones, a toy pistol with a holster resembling a department weapon, a beret cap, a peaked cap, a fluorescent jacket, Delhi Police stickers which he ordered online, several badges used by decorated officers, file covers, court summons, and eight debit/credit cards, the officer said.

Negi, a graduate and a former accountant, confessed during interrogation that he had been posing as a Delhi Police officer for the past two years to gain respect and monetary advantage.

He procured the uniform, fake identity cards, and accessories to appear convincing, the DCP said.

According to investigators, Negi’s collection of police paraphernalia indicated that he meticulously built up his disguise over time.

Items such as Delhi Police stickers, badges, and even file covers and court summons were intended to bolster his appearance as a genuine officer.

While Negi did not have any prior criminal record, the nature of the recovery suggested that he might have used his fake identity to interact with people in official settings, the DCP said.