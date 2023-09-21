Man running Facebook page for anti-national activities arrested in J&K

Srinagar: A social media user who was inciting the public and promoting terror activities has been arrested in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, the police said on Thursday.

"It has come to light that an individual was running a fake social media account with the name “Pulwama News” and was involved in uploading videos and pictures of terrorists killed in the Kokernag encounter," the police said.

"This account was created to promote the activities of the terrorists and spread fear among the general public, which posed a severe threat to the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country."

The police said during the course of investigation, the accused identified as Ashiq Khan, a resident of Niloora Khan Mohalla, was arrested for carrying out unlawful activities.

"The investigation of the case is going on," the police said.

"We urge the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with the police to nab the miscreants who are inimical to peace and tranquillity. We stand together in the fight against terrorism and will continue to work towards a peaceful, safe and prosperous future for all citizens."