Man stabbed to death by 3 juveniles during argument

New Delhi: A 39-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by three juveniles following a quarrel in northeast Delhi’s Welcome area, police said on Tuesday.

They said the accused juveniles have been apprehended in connection with the incident that occurred in Janta Colony around 11 pm on Monday night.

After receiving information about the incident, a team from Welcome police station reached the spot and found that the victim, Mustakeen, had already been shifted to JPC Hospital, a senior officer said.

Mustakeen was declared brought dead by doctors at the hospital. A case has been registered in the matter and an investigation has been launched, the officer said.

Forensic teams examined the crime scene and multiple police teams were deployed to identify and apprehend the culprits.

“These teams later apprehended the three juveniles, all residents of the Welcome area. A knife used in the crime was recovered from their possession,” the officer said.

According to preliminary investigation, the accused stabbed Mustakeen after he had an argument with them. The exact nature of the dispute is still under investigation, police said.