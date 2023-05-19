Man Tries To Strangle His Wife During Panic Attack On Newark-Mumbai AI Flight

On a Newark-Mumbai Air India flight, a business class passenger yelled, screamed and shockingly tried to strangle his wife, and insisted on getting off the plane until the crew intervened and calmly sedated him with the assistance of the onboard medics. After the plane had been taken off from Newark airport in New Jersey for about three hours, he ordered that the crew to land the plane.



Mumbai businessman Pravin Tonsekar claimed that the passenger's wife informed them that her husband had an anxiety attack because he had forgotten to take his prescription.

Tonsekar explaimed the whole matter in his tweet. While tweeting, he explaimlmed that nefore the crew turned to the onboard medics for assistance, the issue had gotten out of hand. He stated that in order to administer the injection, the man's hands had to be held. He was abusive, yelling, and aggressive, and he often attempted to strangle his own short, feeble wife. The crew engaged him, made a doctor's appointment, and eventually subdued him while remaining calm during the 10-hour ordeal. We passengers couldn't take a nap until seven to eight hours had passed.

He claimed that the crew's patience allowed the issue to be brought under control. The staff, according to Tonsekar, took the heaviest load, made sure there was no distraction, and still provided prompt service without stopping as a result, he mentioned that Air India should appreciate thei hard work of the crew.

@airindia @ld_Neha @ManjuVTOI @TOIMumbai A shoutout n huge applause to the cabin crew who handled the situation on just arrived flt 144 fNewark to Mumbai . After 3 hrs of take off a senior citizen in biz class got an anxiety attack and was insisting to disembark. — Pravin Tonsekar (@pat_tons) May 18, 2023

Meanwhile, Air India responded to Tonsekar tweet and expressed their happiness for satisying passenger with their duty. They also mentioned about the crew as they had gone through training and are perfect in their work.

