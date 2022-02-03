Mander nominated for Nobel Peace prize

New Delhi: The administrators of the Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO) have nominated human rights activist Harsh Mander led organisation Karwan-e-Mohabat to Nobel Peace Prize shortlist.

Co-founders of Alt News Mohammed Zubair and Pratik Sinha have also been nominated.

The PRIO writes on Mander, "Religious extremism helps justify discrimination and violence, and stokes tensions between groups that can result in armed conflict. Making a significant contribution to fighting religious extremism and promoting interreligious dialogue is therefore a compelling rationale for being awarded a Nobel Peace Prize. A worthy recipient of such a prize is Harsh Mander, along with the campaign he launched in 2017, Karwan-e-Mohabbat ("Caravan of Love")."

While the PRIO nominations are deemed respectable, the institute and its director don't have any affiliation with the Nobel Institute or the Norwegian Nobel Committee and can have no bearing on the ultimate resolution.

PRIO directors come out with their personal shortlists for the Nobel Peace Prize every year. Mander is among four other nominees.