Mandya University faces birth pangs as its land encroached

Mandya: The newly-established Mandya University has run into a major headache as the major portion of the land is under encroachment. The district government college which provided education to over 3,000 students has been converted into Mandya University.

It started functioning from 2019-20. The government college authorities handed over all property records to the university following an order from the State Collegiate Education Department.

According to the records the college has 31.8 acres of land but it has been encroached by neighbours. Cases filed against the encroachers by the college development committee (CDC) has been pending for hearing in courts.

Now, the vice chancellor of the new university and registrar ae saddled with the unpalatable responsibility of fighting a legal battle to regain the land from the encroachers and build the university infrastructure.

Manjunath, a former student of the college, said that several influential persons encroached the university land and constructed shopping complex, buildings and marriage halls. The 'encroachers' claim that they bought the land from the owners.

The land located in the heart of the city is worth crores of rupees. Manjunath said the university cannot go forward and build a new campus suitable for its operations unless the encroachers are evicted.

The revenue department records show that 'encroachers' have proof of ownership of the land. As per one survey number the university has a piece of land but the RTC is not available. The university vice chancellor and registrar have requested the revenue department to clear the confusion, but the authorities have not taken the issue seriously.

University registrar Rame Gowda told The Hans India that they received the encroachment case files. "We will continue legal battle to protect the university land. Efforts will be made to develop the new institution into a model university.