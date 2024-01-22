  • Menu
Mangal Dhwani program started

Aydhoya: Complete lanes of Aydhoya are swinging in sweet melodious tunes, as Mangal Dhwani , program has just begun, it will be played for two hours continuously .

Pakhawaj, flute and dholak of Uttar Pradesh will resonate in the Ram Temple, as well as veena of Karnataka, sundari of Maharashtra, algoza of Punjab and mardal of Odisha, around 50 instruments are being played. All instruments used in Indian musical tradition is been played in the temple courtyard.

This magnificent musical soiree represents a momentous occasion for every Indian, bringing together diverse traditions in celebration and honour of Prabhu Shri Ram

“This grand musical programme is a significant occasion for every Indian, symbolizing the unity of diverse traditions in honour of Lord Ram. This auspicious musical programme is conceived by Yatindra Mishra, author, artist and Ayodhya’s cultural expert.

