Manipur CM urges violence-hit people to forget past, work together for peace & development

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, on Wednesday, during a visit to violence-hit Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Jiribam district, urged inmates to forget past hostilities and jointly work towards peace and development.

In his maiden visit to the mixed-population Jiribam district, bordering southern Assam, the Chief Minister said: “Let us consider the last two years as a nightmare. Let us forget it and have the courage to move forward towards peace and development.”

He first visited the relief camp housing Meitei IDPs at the Jiribam Higher Secondary School campus, where he interacted with the inmates. Addressing them, Singh stressed the need for collective efforts to remove the trust deficit.

“Jiribam is the gateway to Manipur and has the potential to become a business hub. Just as Mumbai is India’s business capital, Jiribam can become Manipur’s Mumbai. But for business to flourish, peace must come first,” he said.

The Chief Minister later visited the Kalinagar relief camp, which shelters Hmar tribal IDPs belonging to the Kuki-Zo community. He requested the inmates to treat the past two years as a nightmare and move ahead with courage towards peace and development.

Referring to the Christian faith of the Hmar IDPs, Singh said Christianity teaches forgiveness and love for neighbours, including one’s enemies. He also visited Jarolpokpi Hmar village, which had witnessed violence in 2023.

This marked the second visit by Singh to Kuki-Zo villages since December 8 last year, when he visited a Kuki hamlet at Litan Saraikhong in Ukhrul district and interacted with Kuki IDPs.

“I feel that someone is trying to destroy the concept of being Manipuri. First, we are Indians, and then we are Manipuris. We can be Manipuri Naga, Manipuri Kuki, or Manipuri Meitei. We need to rebuild this collective identity,” he said.

The Hmar villagers expressed full support for the government and urged the Chief Minister to address local needs, particularly the construction of a school building.

Singh later visited Mongbung Meitei village and interacted with villagers, who requested repair of the existing village road. Assuring them of development, the Chief Minister reiterated that people from both communities must begin interacting to bridge the trust deficit.

“Since taking oath as Chief Minister last week, this is my first visit outside Imphal. I believe Jiribam is one of the most important places in Manipur and has immense potential to become a business centre. Peace is essential for this vision,” he added.

The Chief Minister told the IDPs that their concerns are being addressed by the district administration and said houses for homeless IDPs are under construction and expected to be completed by March.

During his interaction at the Jiribam Higher Secondary School relief camp, Singh also presented a wheelchair to an elderly woman under the Palliative Care Scheme.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media on the sidelines of the visit, the Chief Minister reaffirmed his commitment to a unified Manipur free from caste and community divisions.

On IDP resettlement, he said the process had begun during the President’s Rule and that his government remains committed to resolving the issue, though it was too early to announce specific timelines.

On arrival at the Bidyanagar Helipad, Singh was received by the district administration led by Deputy Commissioner Krishna Kumar, Superintendent of Police Prakhar Pandey, and officials from the district administration, district police, and central security forces.



