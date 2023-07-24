Manipur has been burning in the fire of violence and bestiality for the last three months - Gopal Rai

New Delhi: For the past three months, the violence in Manipur has not abated. Horrible murder and bestiality toward women are on the rise there. Regarding this, there is an atmosphere of anger among the people from the country's parliament to the road. In this vein. The Aam Aadmi Party will hold a nationwide protest on Tuesday. The party's national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought the Prime Minister's immediate intervention on the issue.

Gopal Rai, the Delhi convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, stated that Manipur has been engulfed in a conflagration of violence and bestiality for the past three months. People are being assaulted and houses are being brazenly burned there. The limits of vandalism with women are being crossed, but the BJP government in India is sitting with folded hands rather than taking action.

Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said that instead of pacifying the violence in Manipur, the BJP government there is inciting the violence. Hatred is spreading across communities. The saddest and most shocking aspect is that the central government has remained a silent spectator rather than intervening.

In this horrible violence in Manipur, he states that dozens of people have been slain, hundreds have become orphans, thousands have fled to other states, and women have been openly looted, but governments from the state to the center have remained silent. All this cannot be tolerated and against this AAP will take to the streets tomorrow across the country.

There is an urgent need for the Center to intervene in Manipur, yet the Prime Minister remains silent. To save Manipur, the entire country has to come together. It should be viewed outside of the political context. The party has called on all workers in the country to protest peacefully. Preparations have been made for a demonstration at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

At the same time, AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal suggested that the Prime Minister make a statement in Parliament. Why is the Prime Minister hiding himself? He should come out. Where will people go if Manipur is burning? People will only go to their Prime Minister. The Prime Minister should come forward and solve the problem and handle the situation in Manipur.