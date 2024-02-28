Manipur Police commandos stage 'arms down' protest after ASP abducted

Imphal: A section of Manipur Police commandos on Wednesday staged an "arms down" protest, surrendering their weapons, in wake of the abduction of an Additional Superintendent of Police by some armed activists in Imphal West district.

The police commandos were reportedly miffed with higher authorities asking them to "show restraint" after the Tuesday night firing at the residence of the ASP before he was kidnapped at gunpoint. The police commandos reportedly wanted a free hand against the armed abductors.

ASP Amit Kumar, posted with the Operations Cell of the Manipur Police, was abducted along with his security guard by a group of armed activists from his residence at Wangkhei in Imphal West on Tuesday night. The abductors also ransacked his house and damaged at least four vehicles with gunfire.

A large contingent of Manipur Police quickly launched a search operation and safely rescued the ASP within hours. The police official was admitted to a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.

Police said that the armed activists were annoyed with the police officer as he had recently arrested six members of the abductors’ group as the detainees were accused in vehicle theft cases. Following the arrests of the six members, a local group had protested and blocked roads demanding their release. After the Tuesday night incident, Assam Rifles and other security personnel were deployed in the tension-ridden Wangkhei area.