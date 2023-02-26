Manish Sisodia's Arrest Is Dirty Politics: Says Arvind Kejrival

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, defended his deputy Manish Sisodia, calling him "innocent" and claiming that the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) arrest of him was a result of "dirty politics." Sisodia was taken into custody by CBI on Sunday after being questioned over the Delhi liquor policy fraud for eight hours.



He stood by Manish Sisodia's side and expressed hi thoughts and support towards him through Twitter. Furthermore, Sanjay Singh, an AAP MP, called the detention "the height of dictatorship" and asserted that God would not pardon Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

मनीष बेक़सूर हैं। उनकी गिरफ़्तारी गंदी राजनीति है। मनीष की गिरफ़्तारी से लोगों में बहुत रोष है। लोग सब देख रहे हैं। लोगों को सब समझ आ रहा है। लोग इसका जवाब देंगे। इस से हमारे हौसले और बढ़ेंगे। हमारा संघर्ष और मज़बूत होगा। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 26, 2023

Meanwhile, opposition groups denounced the detention, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) poked fun at the Aam Admi Party (AAP).