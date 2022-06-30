Manish Tewari for Agnipath: Congress distances itself

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday distanced itself from party MP and Former Union Minister Manish Tewari's stand favouring the Agnipath scheme, saying those were entirely his own views and not of the party which firmly believes the new military recruitment initiative is "anti-national security and anti-youth".

Tewari wrote that the Agniveer recruitment reform must be contextualised in the backdrop of the larger canvas of defence reforms that include the appointment of a Chief of Defence Staff, a reorganisation of the armed forces into theatre commands to promote jointness and synergy.

The future of warfare entails a lighter human footprint, but soldiers equipped with state-of-the-art weaponry, supported by cutting-edge technology to fight a war in a highly informationised environment, he said.

This recruitment reform would help in right sizing the armed forces provided it gets dovetailed into the imperatives of fifth generation warfare, Tewari said.

In response to the article, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter, "Manish Tewari, INC MP, has written an article on Agnipath. While @INCIndia is the only democratic party, it must be said his views are entirely his own & not of the party, which firmly believes Agnipath is anti-national security & anti-youth, bulldozed through without discussion."

Responding to Ramesh on Twitter, Tewari said the tagline of the article does say the views are personal.

"I wish @Jairam_Ramesh ji would have read it right till the very end," the Lok Sabha MP said and attached a screenshot of the article where it was written at the end that the views were personal.

Earlier also, Tewari had said the new Agnipath scheme is a much-needed reform in the right direction while noting that the armed forces should not be an employment guarantee programme.

"This is a reform which is much-needed and is a reform in the right direction," Tewari had said.

"I do empathise with youth who have concerns over Agnipath recruitment Process.Reality is India needs a younger armed force with lighter human footprint savvy on technology, equipped with state-of-the-art weaponry. Armed forces of Union shouldn't be an employment guarantee programme," he had said.