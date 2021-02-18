Manish Tewari praises Rahul for forgiving Rajiv Gandhi's killers

New Delhi: Congress MP and former Union Minister Manish Tewari on Thursday praised Rahul Gandhi on his statement about his father's killers.

Tewari was NSUI President at the time of the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi in Coimbatore in 1991.

Manish Tewari tweeted: "As someone who lost a father to bullets of terrorists I can say it takes enormous amount of stoicism and fortitude to be able to internalise pain and forgive the assassins of someone you still dearly love. Rahul Gandhi is really an extraordinary human being."

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday had said that while the assassination of his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi by suicide bombers of the LTTE still hurt, he forgave the perpetrators.

"I don't have anger towards anybody. Of course, I lost my father and for me it was a very difficult time. It is like someone has cut your heart out. I felt tremendous pain. But I don't feel angry. I don't feel any hatred. I forgive," Rahul Gandhi said in an interaction with students at the Bharathidasan Government College for Women in Puducherry.

Tewari is one of the leaders in G-23 who had demanded sweeping reforms in the party in August last year. Subsequent upon the controversy, Sonia Gandhi had a meeting with the leaders on December 19.

The Congress is likely to conduct elections for the party president's post after polls in five states.