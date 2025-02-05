Mann condemns FIR against Atishi; questions Police, EC

  • Menu
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday condemned the registration of an FIR against his Delhi counterpart Atishi and questioned whether the job of Delhi police and Election Commission is to "target" only the Aam Aadmi Party.

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday condemned the registration of an FIR against his Delhi counterpart Atishi and questioned whether the job of Delhi police and Election Commission is to "target" only the Aam Aadmi Party.

Delhi Police registered an FIR on Tuesday against Atishi, the AAP candidate from Kalkaji, for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and obstructing public servants on duty.

According to police, Atishi was present with AAP supporters who allegedly obstructed an officer from doing his duty at Fateh Singh Marg. Two AAP members allegedly assaulted a police constable.

Reacting to the FIR, Mann slammed the Delhi Police and the Election Commission, alleging bias against AAP. "Instead of filing a complaint against hooliganism by the BJP in Delhi, a police case has been registered against the Delhi chief minister on a complaint filed by the Election Commission, which is highly condemnable," Mann said in a post on X.

"Is the job of the Delhi Police and the Election Commission to target only the Aam Aadmi Party?? People associated with the BJP are openly distributing liquor, money and goods, violating the model code of conduct, is it not visible to them," asked Mann in the post in Punjabi.

