Mann Ki Baat will not be broadcast for next three months, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, said that the Radio programme will not be broadcast for the next three months.

During the programme, the Prime Minister also interacted with the first-time voters in the country and said that India takes pride in its youth power, filled with enthusiasm and energy.

Addressing the youth, the Prime Minister said that the more they participate in the electoral process, the more beneficial it will be for the country.

The Prime Minister urged first-time voters to cast their votes in record numbers and said that the 18th Lok Sabha will be a symbol of youth aspirations.

He said that amidst the hustle and bustle of general elections, the youth should not only be a part of political activities but also remain vigilant and engaged in discussions and debates.

“Remember, my first vote is for the country,” said the PM.

PM Modi said that the Election Commission has launched a campaign, 'My First Vote-For the Country’ and appealed to the first-time voters to come out in record numbers to vote through this special campaign.

The Prime Minister said that after turning 18, youth have the opportunity to elect Members of Parliament for the 18th Lok Sabha. “That is, this 18th Lok Sabha will be a symbol of youth aspirations, and therefore, the importance of your vote has increased even more,” he said.

He said that Mann Ki Baat reflects the collective strength and achievements of the country. In a way, it is a programme prepared by the people, for the people, and by the people.

“Mann Ki Baat will not be broadcast for the next three months during the Lok Sabha elections, adhering to political boundaries. Mann Ki Baat is stopping, but the achievements of the country are not stopping,” said the PM.

The Prime Minister also mentioned International Women's Day, which will be celebrated on March 8. He said that this special day is an opportunity to salute the contribution of women power to the country's development. The PM said that today, India's women power is reaching new heights of progress in every field.