Sunitha seeks funds for drinking water

Amaravati/Raptadu: Raptadu MLA Paritala Sunitha met Deputy Chief Minister Konidela Pawan Kalyan during the ongoing Assembly sessions and submitted a memorandum seeking urgent funds for drinking water and road infrastructure in her constituency.

Highlighting the worsening summer water crisis, Sunitha requested ₹50 crore for 52 villages under Anantapur Rural and Atmakur mandals, which continue to depend on the decades-old Sathya Sai water scheme. She also sought ₹55 crore for summer storage tanks, pipeline repairs, and the replacement of 2 MLD slow sand filters with 6 MLD rapid sand filters in Anantapur Rural. Additionally, she urged sanction of ₹180 crore for a CPWS project from Gollapalli reservoir to supply drinking water to villages in Ramagiri, Kanaganapalli and Chennekothapalli mandals of Sri Sathya Sai district.

For badly damaged roads in Ramagiri, Kanaganapalli, CK Palli, Rapthadu and Atmakur mandals, she sought ₹11.50 crore.

The Deputy CM responded positively, assuring action to address drinking water needs and approvals for pending road works, including those under Jal Jeevan Mission.

Separately, Sunitha met Ministers Nara Lokesh, Mandali Ramprasad Reddy and Janardhan Reddy, seeking funds for educational institutions, sports infrastructure and major road projects.

The ministers assured support after reviewing the proposals with concerned officials.