Man's blood-soaked body found in classroom of govt school in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand): Tension gripped the Ulidih OP area of Jamshedpur on Friday after the blood-soaked body of a local youth was discovered in a classroom on the second floor of a government school located on Kunwar Singh Road.

The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Saurabh Sharma, also known as Pawan, a resident of Ulidih.

According to police sources, Sharma was brutally murdered, with his throat slit using a sharp weapon.

Upon receiving information, the police arrived at the school, recovered the body, and sent it for a post-mortem examination. Investigations are underway to ascertain the motive behind the murder and identify those responsible.

Family members said that Sharma had left home on Thursday evening. They last spoke to him on the phone around 9 p.m., after which his mobile became unreachable. Concerned when he did not return home that night, the family searched for him among relatives and in nearby areas but found no trace.

The grim discovery was made on Friday morning when local residents spotted the blood-soaked body inside the school and informed the authorities. The news quickly spread, drawing a large crowd to the scene. Sharma's family members arrived shortly afterwards and identified the body.

Police sources revealed that Sharma was last seen on a video call with his cousin Raju at approximately 9 p.m. on Thursday. After the call ended, his phone was switched off. Investigators have already questioned Raju and are following up on other leads.

Preliminary inquiries suggest that Sharma was a drug addict, raising questions about how he gained access to the closed school premises. However, his family has denied that he had any known enmity or involvement in disputes.

A senior police official at the scene assured that efforts are underway to identify the perpetrators and solve the case quickly. "We are pursuing all angles and will bring those responsible to justice," the official stated.