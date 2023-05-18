Many hurt as turbulence hits Air India’s Del-Sydney flight

New Delhi: Several passengers travelling on board Air India’s Delhi-Sydney flight, AI 302, suffered minor injuries due to mid-air turbulence late on Tuesday.

According to sources at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), these passengers complained of minor sprain, after the aircraft, a Boeing 787-800, encountered mid-flight turbulence.

Air India’s cabin crew, assisted by a doctor and nurse, travelling on board the flight as passengers, provided first aid to the injured using the onboard first aid kit.

After the flight landed in Sydney in the early hours of Wednesday, Air India’s airport manager arranged for medical assistance, which only three passengers availed.

A statement from Air India spokesperson said, “Air India’s flight AI 302 of May 16, 2023, operating from Delhi to Sydney encountered turbulence mid-air leading to discomfort to the passengers on board. The flight landed safely in Sydney and three passengers availed medical assistance on arrival, none of whom required hospitalisation.