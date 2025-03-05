Many SKM leaders ‘detained’ ahead of planned Chandigarh sit-in

Ludhiana/Hoshiarpur: Several leaders of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) were “detained” or put under “house arrest” after early Tuesday morning “raids” at their residences by the Punjab police ahead of their planned protest in Chandigarh on March 5.

Farmer leaders and opposition parties criticised the AAP government for the police action, which came a day after a meeting between Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and SKM leaders ended abruptly with the CM walking out. “The government canot stifle the voice of farmers with such steps,” Bharti Kisan Union (Lakhowal) general secretary Harinder Singh Lakhowal. Apprehending police action, several farmer leaders have gone “underground”, according to SKM members. In Ludhiana, SKM leaders including Balbir Singh Rajewal, Harjit Singh Giaspura, Balwant Singh Khirnia, Avtar Singh Mahlo, Manmohan Singh Deol and Dilbag Singh were allegedly detained. Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Police Jaskaran Singh Teja said six farmer leaders were “detained”.

Meanwhile, farmer leaders called upon the protesters to head towards Chandigarh as part of the SKM’s call for a week-long ‘dharna’ at the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana. The SKM, which had led the 2020 agitation against the now-repealed three farm laws, is demanding the withdrawal of the Centre’s draft of the National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing, a legal guarantee on minimum support price as per the Swaminathan Commission report, implementing the state’s agricultural policy and purchase of six crops at MSP by the state government.

Lakhowal claimed that the Punjab police conducted “raids” at the residences of SKM leaders early this morning. He said police personnel are also deployed at his residence. “We are fighting in support of various farmers’ demands. It is our right to hold protests. We warn the state government not to indulge in such police actions,” Lakhowal said as he called upon farmers to reach Chandigarh in large numbers. In Hoshiarpur, Doaba Kisan Committee president Jangveer Singh Chauhan condemned the police action against farmer leaders.

Chauhan alleged that at around 4:30 am, he was taken to the police station from his residence in Rasulpur village. Later, his supporters reached the police station and compelled the authorities to release him and drop him back at his residence. He claimed that he had been placed under “house arrest”, with at least three police personnel still deployed outside his house.

“We had no intention of blocking traffic or disrupting any office work; it is merely a protest in Chandigarh to express our resentment. However, instead of granting us a site, the government scheduled a meeting with us. “During the meeting, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann walked out, and subsequently, police action was initiated against farmer leaders.

This is highly condemnable and clearly an attempt to suppress our planned protest in Chandigarh tomorrow,” Chauhan alleged. SKM leader Raminder Singh Patiala said the police conducted a “raid” at his residence also. He said the scheduled meeting of the SKM that was to take place in Ludhiana on Tuesday has been suspended. He said farmers have resolved to head towards Chandigarh on Wednesday. If the police stop them, they should sit there, he said. BKU (Rajewal) vice president Mukesh Chander Sharma also claimed that police raided the residences of farmer leaders in the state. “Police raided my residence at 4 am,” Sharma claimed and condemned the police action. Several political leaders condemned the AAP government for police action against farmer leaders.