Many students of Nalanda fail to appear for Class 12 board exams due to traffic jams

Huge chaos erupted in the Board examination centres of Bihar's Nalanda district on Thursday as many students were not allowed to appear as they reached there late due to traffic jams.

Patna: Huge chaos erupted in the Board examination centres of Bihar's Nalanda district on Thursday as many students were not allowed to appear as they reached there late due to traffic jams.

Many students claimed that they left home well in advance but as all the roads were jammed due to heavy traffic, they failed to reach the examination centres on time.

Following the refusal to let them enter, many students climbed over the wall to enter the examination hall while some others protested against the Education Department and district administration.

"We came home in time but as the roads were blocked everywhere, I failed to reach the examination centre located at Kisan College in them. The teachers and officers of the Education Department did not allow us entry. It was the fault of the Traffic Department," student Kiran Kumari said.

A total of 41 examination centres were set up for Class 12 exams in Nalanda, including 34 in district headquarter Biharsharif.

