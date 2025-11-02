Maoist violence down in India: PM

Raipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed satisfaction that Chhattisgarh is steadily freeing itself from the grip of "Maoist terrorism", asserting that the state and the nation are now close to achieving complete freedom from the menace.

Addressing a public gathering in Chhattisgarh Rajat Mahotsav, marking 25 years of formation of the state, at Nava Raipur, the Prime Minister recalled the painful decades-long struggle of the people who suffered under the shadow of Naxal violence.

The PM expressed his optimism about the decline of Maoism in India, stating that the day when India will be free of Maoist terror is not far. He highlighted the recent success in countering the movement and only three districts in the country remaining under the grip of Left Wing Extremism.

He lambasted those who “pretend to uphold the Constitution and shed crocodile tears in the name of social justice,” accusing them of having “committed decades of injustice for their own political gain.”

Highlighting the neglect of tribal regions due to Maoist insurgency, PM Modi said that villages were deprived of roads, schools, and hospitals, and that those in power “enjoyed the comforts of life while abandoning the people to their fate.”

The Prime Minister said his government, after assuming office in 2014, resolved to eradicate Maoist terrorism from the country. “Eleven years ago, over 125 districts were affected by Maoist terror; today, only three districts remain where traces persist."

“The day is not far when Chhattisgarh and the entire nation will be completely free from Maoist terrorism,” he affirmed. Referring to the growing number of surrenders by Naxal cadres, the Prime Minister said that over 200 Maoists surrendered in Bastar on October 17, and more than 20 in Kanker recently, with many high-value operatives across the country also laying down arms and accepting the Indian Constitution.

On the occasion, the PM inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental and transformative projects worth over Rs 14,260 crore, covering key sectors such as roads, industry, healthcare, and energy. He also inaugurated the new building of Chhattisgarh Vidhansabha at Nava Raipur. Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister also greeted the people of Chhattisgarh, remarking that on Sunday, the state of Chhattisgarh has completed 25 years since its formation.