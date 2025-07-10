Marginal improvement in Assam's flood situation, death toll rises to 30

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam showed slight improvement on Thursday, with the number of affected districts dropping from six to five.

However, a fresh fatality in Golaghat district pushed this year's flood-related death toll to 30, including six from landslides, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The latest casualty was reported from the Morongi revenue circle in Golaghat, which remains the worst-hit district with 23,084 affected residents. Rescue operations involving multiple agencies, local administration, and volunteers are underway.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attributed the flooding to heavy rain in upstream areas and assured swift relief efforts.

"Our government is on the ground to assist people with all their needs and ensure swift rescue and rehabilitation," he posted on X.

Currently, 14 revenue circles and 175 villages across Golaghat, Nagaon, Hojai, Karbi Anglong, and Jorhat remain inundated. Over 5,000 displaced individuals are sheltering in 38 relief camps, with 24 relief distribution centres operational. The deluge has submerged 3,386 hectares of cropland and killed 87 animals.

The Dhansiri River continues to flow above danger levels in Golaghat and Numaligarh, exacerbating the crisis.

Infrastructure damage, including roads and electricity poles, has been reported in multiple districts.

Agriculture Minister Atul Bora visited severely affected areas in Bokakhat constituency, assessing damage and relief measures.

"I directed officials to ensure affected residents face no hurdles in receiving aid or compensation," he stated.

While the situation shows marginal improvement, authorities remain on high alert as the monsoon persists.

Assam faces its yearly monsoon nightmare as floods submerge vast areas, affecting lakhs. The Brahmaputra and its tributaries have overflowed, inundating villages, destroying crops, and displacing over 300,000 people in 15 districts.

Rescue teams, including the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force, are evacuating survivors, while relief camps struggle with shortages.

Experts urge long-term solutions like improved embankments and flood-resilient infrastructure.

"We rebuild every year, only to lose everything again," said a displaced resident in Dibrugarh. With more rain predicted, the crisis may deepen, highlighting Assam's chronic vulnerability to floods.