Mass Wedding Scam Unearthed In Ballia, Uttar Pradesh: 15 Arrested

In Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, at least 15 individuals, including government personnel, were apprehended in connection with an alleged massive wedding fraud. The deception surfaced when a video showcasing brides garlanding themselves at a communal wedding event went viral on social media.



The event, which took place on January 25, saw the participation of around 568 couples. However, subsequent investigations revealed that several individuals were paid to play the roles of brides and grooms. The footage also disclosed individuals dressed as grooms concealing their faces.

Locals reported that both men and women received payments ranging from ₹500 to ₹2,000 for assuming these roles. A resident, Vimal Kumar Pathak, disclosed that some women wore the varmala (garland) themselves, emphasizing that people were paid between ₹500 to ₹2,000.

BJP MLA Ketki Singh, who served as the Chief Guest at the event, expressed suspicion about the fraud and mentioned an ongoing investigation. The government scheme linked to the communal wedding offers ₹51,000, with allocations for the girl, wedding materials, and the event. Authorities assured that the fraud was detected before funds were transferred, and a thorough investigation is underway to verify beneficiaries before any disbursements are made.