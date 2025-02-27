Massive Fire At Surat's Shiv Shakti Textile Market Causes Rs 500 Crore Loss

Firefighters continue to battle a massive blaze at Surat's Shiv Shakti Textile Market more than 24 hours after it reignited on Wednesday morning. The fire has caused catastrophic damage with estimated losses of Rs 500 crore to hundreds of traders and shopkeepers.

The incident began when a fire first broke out at the textile market around 2 pm on Tuesday. Fire officials initially claimed to have brought the situation under control within a few hours and cut off electricity to the market complex as a safety measure. However, flames erupted again on Wednesday morning and have continued to rage through the four-storey building.

"There are 834 shops in the Shiv Shakti textile market with more than 500 shopkeepers. The estimated loss due to the fire is about Rs 500 crores, and it may be more. It is sad when the hard-earned money of any businessman burns in front of the eyes," said Kailash Hakim, President of the Federation of Surat Trade and Textile Association (FOSTA).

Emergency services responded promptly to Wednesday's distress call, deploying at least 40 fire tenders and over 150 fire personnel to combat the inferno. In response to the disaster, FOSTA has ordered 57 textile shops surrounding the Shiv Shakti Textile Market to remain closed on Thursday.

Surat Municipal Corporation Commissioner Shalini Agarwal visited the Ring Road site to assess the situation. When questioned about claims that illegal construction work may have contributed to the fire, Agarwal stated that this remains a matter for investigation.