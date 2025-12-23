BJP Urges Expansion of Municipal Wards and Immediate Launch of Integrated Market in Aiza

Gadwal: Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Aiza town have urged the district administration to increase the number of municipal wards in accordance with the growing population and to immediately bring the long-pending Integrated Market into public use.

BJP Aiza Town President Kompati Bhagat Reddy, along with party leaders, submitted a memorandum to Additional Collector V. Lakshminarayana and B. Nursing Rao at the Jogulamba Gadwal District Collectorate on Monday, highlighting several civic and administrative issues faced by residents of Aiza municipality.

Speaking on the occasion, Kompati Bhagat Reddy stated that although the population within the Aiza Municipal limits has been increasing rapidly, adequate administrative and civic facilities are not being provided to the people. He pointed out that the limited number of municipal wards has led to serious challenges in sanitation, public services, and overall municipal management.

He further emphasized that the absence of a proper drainage system and the lack of cement concrete (CC) roads have resulted in poor infrastructure in major residential colonies, causing significant inconvenience to the public. In this context, the BJP demanded that the number of municipal wards be increased immediately in proportion to the rising population, to ensure effective governance and better delivery of civic services.

The BJP leaders also raised serious concerns over the Integrated Market, which was constructed at a cost of several crores of rupees but has remained non-operational due to alleged administrative negligence and political indifference. Bhagat Reddy alleged that while the market remains unused, valuable government land worth crores along the roadside has been illegally encroached upon by private individuals, who have constructed commercial complexes and are collecting hefty rents.

He criticized the delay in making the Integrated Market functional, stating that such inaction is depriving small traders of livelihood opportunities and denying the public easy access to essential commodities. The BJP demanded that the District Collector intervene immediately and ensure the swift inauguration and operation of the Integrated Market, while also taking strict legal action against those involved in illegal encroachments.

Bhagat Reddy asserted that the opening of the Integrated Market would greatly benefit small vendors by providing sustainable employment and would serve the public by ensuring the availability of daily necessities at affordable prices under one roof.

The BJP reiterated its demand that government officials respond promptly to public grievances and take concrete steps for the overall development of Aiza Municipality.

Party leaders Bellankonda Nagaraju, Khushi, Obulesh, Venkatesh, and others were present during the submission of the memorandum.