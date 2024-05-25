Massive fire breaks out in Delhi factory

Live
A massive fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Mundka area on Saturday, an official said, adding that no causality, so far, was reported.
Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said a call regarding a blaze at a factory in the Mundka Industrial Area was received at around 4.30 p.m.
"A total of 26 fire tenders have been rushed to the site," Garg said.
He said that the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.
Earlier in the day, over 10 huts were gutted after a fire broke out at a JJ (jhuggi-jhopri) cluster in Delhi.
