May Holi fill our lives with hope: CM

Bhubaneswar: Holi was celebrated across Odisha on Wednesday amid elaborate security arrangements, with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi urging people to opt for natural and herbal colours that are environmentally friendly. Greeting the people of the State on the occasion, Majhi said Holi is a symbol of joy, enthusiasm and brotherhood.

“On this occasion, my request to all is to use natural and herbal colours that are suitable for the environment. Stay safe, spread joy, and celebrate Holi peacefully,” he said in a post on X. “May this festival of colours fill our lives with new hope and goodwill. By the blessings of Lord Sri Jagannath, may every Odia’s life be coloured with the hues of happiness, peace and prosperity,” he added.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati also extended his greetings, praying to Lord Jagannath to bless everyone with happiness, peace and prosperity on the auspicious occasion.

Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik conveyed his wishes through a video message, expressing hope that the festival of colours and joy would bring happiness to all. Holi celebrations were marked across political parties as well, ahead of the March 16 Rajya Sabha polls.

The BJD’s Rajya Sabha candidate Santrupt Misra joined party MLAs, MPs and leaders at Sankha Bhawan, the party’s State headquarters in Bhubaneswar. Similar festivities were held at Congress and BJP offices in the city, with leaders celebrating with music and dance. Students were also seen celebrating the festival across various campuses. The police made comprehensive security arrangements in cities and towns across the State. In Bhubaneswar, DCP Jagmohan Meena said Holi was celebrated peacefully. “As many as 31 platoons of police force, each comprising 30 personnel, were deployed, along with four additional DCPs, eight ACPs, 26 inspectors and 34 armed reserve personnel. Seventeen mobile teams were also pressed into service for area domination, rapid response, PCR patrolling, drunken driving checks and security at bathing ghats,” he said. In Puri, special arrangements were made for foreign tourists participating in Holi festivities. “To prevent drowning incidents at Puri beach, hoteliers and lifeguards have been asked to keep a close watch on tourists,” said SP Prateek Singh.