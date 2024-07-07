Mayawati Accuses Tamil Nadu Government Of Mishandling K Armstrong Murder Investigation, Demands CBI Inquiry

Mayawati, the leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), has accused the Tamil Nadu government of failing to properly investigate the murder of K Armstrong, the state party chief, who was brutally killed near his home on July 5. She has called on Chief Minister MK Stalin to transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

On Sunday, Mayawati traveled to Chennai with her nephew and BSP National Coordinator, Akash Anand, to pay her respects to K Armstrong. During her visit, she expressed concerns about the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu.

Mayawati criticized the Tamil Nadu government's handling of the case, saying, “The murder of Armstrong is a clear indication that there is no effective law and order in Tamil Nadu. The main perpetrators remain at large.”

She further accused the DMK-led state government of not taking the murder investigation seriously, stating, “If the government was genuinely concerned about solving this case, the culprits would have been apprehended by now. If the state government is unwilling to ensure justice, this investigation should be handed over to the CBI.”

She added, “A CBI investigation is necessary. If the state government refuses to transfer the case to the CBI, it will be seen as complicit in this crime.”

Mayawati also raised concerns about the safety of the Dalit community in light of Armstrong's murder, stating, “This is not just about the murder of one Dalit leader; the entire Dalit community is under threat, and many Dalit leaders fear for their lives.”

She urged BSP members to act lawfully in seeking justice for Armstrong, saying, “The party workers should take action against the culprits, but they must do so within the bounds of the law and demonstrate that the marginalized communities will not resort to illegal means.”

K Armstrong, aged 52, was killed by unidentified assailants outside his home in the Perambur area. CCTV footage revealed that some of the attackers were disguised as food delivery personnel. So far, eight suspects have been detained in connection with the murder.