Live
- Designing Inspiring Workspaces: Blending Aesthetics and Functionality in the Office
- 97 killed, over 4.4 million affected by floods in Pakistan's Punjab
- Adani Power signs pact to supply 2,400 MW power to Bihar
- Jadavpur University imposes strict restrictions following death of female student on campus
- Pakistan thrash Oman by 93 runs
- Asia Cup: Kapil Dev backs India to win against Pakistan
- Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag storm into semis
- Minakshi assures 4th medal for India
- Khammam’s Mahila Mart emerges as model for women’s empowerment
- Geeta Basra reveals why returning to showbiz after marriage was challenging 15 years ago
Mazar vandalised in Meerut; shrine repaired
Meerut: Tensions flared in the Falawada police station area of Meerut after a ‘mazar’ (shrine) was found damaged on Friday. A large crowd gathered at...
Meerut: Tensions flared in the Falawada police station area of Meerut after a ‘mazar’ (shrine) was found damaged on Friday. A large crowd gathered at the site, alleging that the act was a deliberate attempt to incite religious hatred.
Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra said police were informed that the shrine, located in a field, had been vandalised during the wee hours on Friday. “A police team, along with senior officials, reached the location and spoke with locals.
The damaged portion of the shrine has since been repaired,” said the officer. Mishra said a case has been registered and two police teams have been formed to investigate the incident. The police are now reviewing footage from nearby CCTV cameras to identify the culprits. Following the incident, residents submitted a formal complaint at the Falawada police station.
Samajwadi Party MLA from Sardhana, Atul Pradhan, has condemned the act, calling it “serious and unfortunate”, and has urged the administration to take strict and swift action against the culprits.