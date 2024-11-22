Mcap plunges by Rs 2.19 L cr

New Delhi: The combined market valuation of all ten listed Adani group firms fell sharply by Rs 2.19 lakh crore on Thursday, more than double what the conglomerate had lost when the US short seller Hindenburg brought out a damning report in January 2023.

The stock of the group's flagship firm, Adani Enterprises, plunged 22.61 per cent, Adani Energy Solutions tanked 20 per cent, Adani Green Energy plummeted 18.80 per cent, Adani Ports dived 13.53 per cent, Ambuja Cements cracked 11.98 per cent, and Adani Total Gas tumbled 10.40 per cent on the BSE.

Shares of Adani Wilmar declined 9.98 per cent, Adani Power slumped 9.15 per cent, ACC fell 7.29 per cent, and NDTV dipped 0.06 per cent.