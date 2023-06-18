MCD will hold a yoga camp in Delhi

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is organising a yoga camp on the occasion of International Yoga Day on June 21st, in order to raise public knowledge about Yoga Day and Yoga, and to ensure the success of this event. This event is being held in Khatu Shyam Stadium in Harinagar Ghanta Ghar, West Delhi. In this episode, Mayor Dr. Shelly Oberoi conducted a review meeting with the Education Department to assess its preparations of Yoga camp and also provided officials with necessary instructions.

In view of the extreme temperatures the mayor directed them to make appropriate arrangements so that the participants did not face any difficulties. At the same time, plans are also being made for snacks for the children taking part in this Yoga Day.

She stated that this programme would be held from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m., and that in addition to the children of the corporation's school, invited visitors will participate in yoga exercises and pranayama. Mayor stated that in today's fast-paced world, yoga, along with lifestyle changes, is essential for physical and mental wellness. She further stated that, regular yoga practice can help you overcome problems such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity. That is why individuals should incorporate yoga into their lives, and this programme will inspire them to do so.